(STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in nearly 40 years, NewsChannel 9 will broadcast from a new location at the New York State Fair.

Starting Wednesday, NewsChannel 9 will welcome viewers outside the Expo Center, just steps from the main entrance.

Map of the New York State Fairgrounds

All are welcome to watch the live broadcasts of Bridge Street, NewsChannel 9 at Noon, NewsChannel 9 First at Four, and then NewsChannel 9’s evening newscasts from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Expo Center location puts NewsChannel 9 almost right in the middle of the Fairgrounds and allows the broadcasts to use the iconic Midway as the background.

Since the early 1980s, the station was set up along Chevy Court near the Dairy Products Building. In 2017, the state decided to take down the iconic white wood dome that was the focal point of the broadcasts for decades.