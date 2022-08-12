LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People visit Beak & Skiff for the apples, but stay for the views. Now, people who don’t want to leave, don’t have to.

The apple orchard has debuted its “Blossom Retreat,” available for rent through Airbnb starting in September.

It’s the third rental property owned by Beak & Skiff, but the first right on the campus.

Eddie Brennan, the company’s president, tells NewsChannel 9: “Imagine waking up here, going on the porch with your coffee, and knowing that ten thousand people are coming to Beak & Skiff, but you woke up here.”

The home fits 16 guests in its 7 bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom. The basement offers a game room and gym with Peleton. Out back, a heated pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen face the main campus of Beak & Skiff.

Surrounding the home are apple trees, available for picking this fall.

The kitchen will be stocked with 1911 spirits.