(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 staff ventured out to West Ostrander Avenue in Syracuse at a property of the Syracuse Land Bank.

The Syracuse Land Bank is a public authority created by the city and the county to deal with vacant or abandoned properties. They take ownership of properties by tax foreclosure, and their goal is to get the properties repositioned to get back into productive use. That way, neighborhoods can be improved and people can live inside the buildings.

The Land Bank has sold 1,100 properties so far. They’ve also done 500 demolitions in order to reduce the number of vacant homes in Syracuse.

Photojournalist Mike Greenlar has been helping the United Way on their 100th anniversary, searching through archives to showcase the history of the organization. He says that the United Way has been a great way to help people in the community over the past 100 years.