(WSYR-TV) — Tourism is a major factor of the Central New York economy. One of the things that makes it possible is the generosity of volunteers who give their time and talents. Our Tim Fox visited the Rosamond Gifford Zoo to find out more about the zoo while News Channel 9 pitched in to help clean the front lawns of the zoo.

Executive Director of the Friends of the Zoo, Carrie Large told Tim about how grateful the zoo is for its volunteers year-round. The zoo also prides itself on their inclusivity of volunteers, whose ages range from high school age to retirees. Large also tells Tim about their new “youth advisory board,” which will help out with using peoples’ passion for the zoo and connecting “humans to animals.”

Find out all that the Rosamond Gifford Zoo has to offer Central New York at rosamondgiffordzoo.org.