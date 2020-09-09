NewsChannel 9 went on air 58 years ago today

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At NewsChannel 9 we are celebrating 58 years since we first went on air.

On Sept. 9, 1962, we signed on from our original studios in Shoppingtown DeWitt.

We have now spent the last 58 years doing our best to serve the Central New York community.

Thank you for nearly six decades of support and here’s to many more years of service!

To watch NewsChannel 9’s Tim Fox cover the station’s 50th anniversary on Sept. 9, 2012, click the player below: