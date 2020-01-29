NewsChannel 9 will air General Hospital episodes overnight if impacted by impeachment hearings

Live Now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting on Wednesday, and moving forward, ABC will air original episodes of General Hospital, if there is a Special Report for the Impeachment Trial. The change is due to ABC News continuing coverage of the Senate Impeachment Hearings.

If some viewers are unable to see the full episode due to the special reports, that day’s episode will be available on the ABC app, the ABC website and Hulu without sign-in restrictions starting at 8 p.m.

Starting Wednesday night, NewsChannel 9 will run any impacted episode of General Hospital the following morning from 2:36 a.m. to 3:36 a.m. This will continue for as long as impeachment proceedings affect scheduled episodes.

