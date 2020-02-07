NewsChannel 9 will air the democratic debate on Friday night

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WSYR-TV) — On Friday night, seven of the democratic candidates running for president will debate at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. The debate will be carried on ABC NewsChannel 9 beginning at 8 p.m.
Those candidates debating, and their stage order from left to right, is listed below:
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Businessman Tom Steyer
The debate will allow candidates 75 seconds to directly answer questions and will be followed by 45 seconds for a rebuttal.
The candidates will not have any opening or closing statements at this debate, but each candidate will get to answer a closing question.
The debate will be moderated by ABC Chief anchor George Stephanopoulus, “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir, and ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Inmate convicted of assaulting officer at Mohawk Correctional Facility
- Oscars Party Game with Ted and Amy from 93Q
- Red Carpet Style With Glow Fashion
- Symphoria Pops Conductor Sean O’Loughlin on Significance of Music In Movies
- Brian Miller’s Top 5 Movies From 2019
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App