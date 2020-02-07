NewsChannel 9 will air the democratic debate on Friday night

Closings
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WSYR-TV) — On Friday night, seven of the democratic candidates running for president will debate at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. The debate will be carried on ABC NewsChannel 9 beginning at 8 p.m.

Those candidates debating, and their stage order from left to right, is listed below:

  • Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
  • Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  • Businessman Tom Steyer

The debate will allow candidates 75 seconds to directly answer questions and will be followed by 45 seconds for a rebuttal.

The candidates will not have any opening or closing statements at this debate, but each candidate will get to answer a closing question.

The debate will be moderated by ABC Chief anchor George Stephanopoulus, “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir, and ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis.

