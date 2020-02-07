NewsChannel 9 will air the democratic debate on Friday night

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WSYR-TV) — On Friday night, seven of the democratic candidates running for president will debate at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire. The debate will be carried on ABC NewsChannel 9 beginning at 8 p.m.

Those candidates debating, and their stage order from left to right, is listed below:

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Businessman Tom Steyer

The debate will allow candidates 75 seconds to directly answer questions and will be followed by 45 seconds for a rebuttal.

The candidates will not have any opening or closing statements at this debate, but each candidate will get to answer a closing question.

The debate will be moderated by ABC Chief anchor George Stephanopoulus, “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir, and ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis.

