NewsChannel 9 wins local Regional Murrow Award for Excellence

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 has won a Regional Murrow Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for “Hidden History: Syracuse Congress of Racial Equality.” The special was hosted by Jennifer Sanders and was shot and edited by Jack Estabrook. This is the second year the duo has won a Regional Murrow Award for their work on “Hidden History.”

The special is now eligible for a National Murrow Award.

Congratulations to Jennifer and Jack!

“Hidden History: Syracuse Congress of Racial Equality” is described as, “The fight for civil rights can be lonely, dangerous, and sometimes deadly. Members of The Congress of Racial Equality (C.O.R.E.) know this firsthand. In 1942, people of all races joined forces to form C.O.R.E. to fight for equality and justice around the nation. This documentary explores C.O.R.E.’s fight in Syracuse to combat sub-standard housing, Urban Renewal and de facto segregation in Central New York.”

You can watch the show below: