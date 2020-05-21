NewsChannel 9 wins several Syracuse Press Club awards including one for best regularly-scheduled local newscast

Interactive Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 won big at this year’s Syracuse Press Club Awards!

NewsChannel 9 won first place for best regularly scheduled local newscast for the storm that happened on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

NewsChannel 9’s team of reporters and meteorologists helped keep Central New York ahead of things as the storm swept through.

