NewsChannel 9 wins several Syracuse Press Club awards including one for best regularly-scheduled local newscast

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 won big at this year’s Syracuse Press Club Awards!
NewsChannel 9 won first place for best regularly scheduled local newscast for the storm that happened on Sunday, January 20, 2019.
NewsChannel 9’s team of reporters and meteorologists helped keep Central New York ahead of things as the storm swept through.
Here is the full list winners:
- First place for Human Interest Feature or Series, Television: NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin and Bill Goldschmidt for “Mexico Might Mite.”
- First place for Sports story, Television: NewsChannel 9’s Steve Infanti and Maria Palmeri for “A Second Chance for Melvin Beard.”
- First place for Regularly-Scheduled Local Newscast: NewsChannel 9 staff for 6 p.m. “Snowstorm Clean-Up Weekend.”
- First place for Weathercast: Kate Thornton for “Thanksgiving Weather” on Nov. 27, 2019.
- First place for Special Program, Television: NewsChannel 9’s “Celebrating Women.”
- NewsChannel 9’s Photojournalist Edward “Eddie” Jones was named to the SPC Wall of Distinction.
To watch the SPC’s TV and Online Journalism categories award show, click here.
