NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — The 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards Gala was held in New York City, and NewsChannel 9 won two Emmy’s.

The station won the Emmy in the “Health/Medical – Short or Long Form Content” category for our special, “Living with Lyme.”

Lyme disease is an epidemic in Central New York. NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla has been open about her experience, hoping to help others face the disease head-on.

In this prime-time special, she highlights the growing crisis and introduces us to the researchers spearheading change in Upstate New York.

Our own Ryan Dean also won an individual Emmy in the “Writer-Long Form Content” category for his work on Veteran’s Voices. This is his 3rd Emmy and his first with NewsChannel 9.

Congratulations to all the winners!