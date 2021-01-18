NewsChannel 9 working on transmitter, will shut down for brief period early Tuesday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — We have a heads up for those of you who watch NewsChannel 9 either via over the air antenna or satellite.

We will be shutting down our transmitter for a brief period beginning at 1 a.m. on Tuesday. This work is expected to last about one to two hours.

This will only affect those who use over the air antennas or satellite. Spectrum and New Visions Cable along with Fios and stream will be unaffected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected