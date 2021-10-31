NewsChannel 9’s 2020 special, “Veterans Voices”, wins New York Emmy Award

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A very special congratulations are in order for NewsChannel 9 anchor Dan Cummings, photojournalist Jack Estabrook, and producer Natasha Yurek, who won a New York Emmy Award Saturday night for NewsChannel 9’s 2020 special, Veterans Voices.

Veterans Voices tells the stirring stories of Central New Yorkers who served us across three generations: a World War II fighter pilot who befriended a vanquished Japanese commander; a Vietnam combat veteran recalling a surprise battlefield reunion and something less than a hero’s welcome home; and a young Army vet forced into early medical retirement, overcoming chronic migraines and a pandemic to forge his next mission in civilian life.

Their stories, their voices, speak of humility and heroism, the horror of war and gratitude for the country they served and defended.

This year’s edition of Veterans Voices will air on Veterans Day, Thursday November 11, at 7 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.