SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In celebration of Dairy Day at the New York State Fair, NewsChannel 9 took part in the annual milkshake contest.

In the Undeniably Dairy Shake-off NewsChannel 9 entered its Anchor Barbie Milkshake.

Here are the ingredients and how to make it.

¼ Cup Byrne Dairy strawberry milk

2 Cups Vanilla ice cream

package of Pink and blue cotton candy

Pink edible glitter

Pink sugar crystals

Pink pearl sprinkles

4-6 Pink rock candy on a stick

Can of White frosting

Blue food coloring

Mini cocktail umbrellas

Directions:

Add ice cream and milk in a blender Blend until smooth If desired, set half aside and add a drop of 2 of food coloring to the remaining mixture and blend. Now pour and the two different colors in a glass to create a swirl effect. To top it off, rim a glass using a spatula of the frosting. Add sprinkles to the frosting. Add cotton candy on top with your candy of choice (like rock candy on a stick)*Bonus! Add cotton candy to the ice cream and milk to create a cotton candy flavor shake too

Syracuse radio station 95X ended up winning the competition.