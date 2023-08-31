SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In celebration of Dairy Day at the New York State Fair, NewsChannel 9 took part in the annual milkshake contest.

In the Undeniably Dairy Shake-off NewsChannel 9 entered its Anchor Barbie Milkshake.

Here are the ingredients and how to make it.

  • ¼ Cup Byrne Dairy strawberry milk
  • 2 Cups Vanilla ice cream
  • package of Pink and blue cotton candy
  • Pink edible glitter
  • Pink sugar crystals
  • Pink pearl sprinkles
  • 4-6 Pink rock candy on a stick
  • Can of White frosting
  • Blue food coloring
  • Mini cocktail umbrellas

Directions: 

  1. Add ice cream and milk in a blender
  2. Blend until smooth
  3. If desired, set half aside and add a drop of 2 of food coloring to the remaining mixture and blend. Now pour and the two different colors in a glass to create a swirl effect.
  4. To top it off, rim a glass using a spatula of the frosting. Add sprinkles to the frosting.
  5. Add cotton candy on top with your candy of choice (like rock candy on a stick)*Bonus! Add cotton candy to the ice cream and milk to create a cotton candy flavor shake too

Syracuse radio station 95X ended up winning the competition.