SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In celebration of Dairy Day at the New York State Fair, NewsChannel 9 took part in the annual milkshake contest.
In the Undeniably Dairy Shake-off NewsChannel 9 entered its Anchor Barbie Milkshake.
Here are the ingredients and how to make it.
- ¼ Cup Byrne Dairy strawberry milk
- 2 Cups Vanilla ice cream
- package of Pink and blue cotton candy
- Pink edible glitter
- Pink sugar crystals
- Pink pearl sprinkles
- 4-6 Pink rock candy on a stick
- Can of White frosting
- Blue food coloring
- Mini cocktail umbrellas
Directions:
- Add ice cream and milk in a blender
- Blend until smooth
- If desired, set half aside and add a drop of 2 of food coloring to the remaining mixture and blend. Now pour and the two different colors in a glass to create a swirl effect.
- To top it off, rim a glass using a spatula of the frosting. Add sprinkles to the frosting.
- Add cotton candy on top with your candy of choice (like rock candy on a stick)*Bonus! Add cotton candy to the ice cream and milk to create a cotton candy flavor shake too
Syracuse radio station 95X ended up winning the competition.