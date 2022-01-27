NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan named honorary co-chair of Vera House’s White Ribbon Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a pandemic-era hiatus, Vera House has announced the in-person return of its White Ribbon Campaign Kickoff Breakfast and Walk in Downtown Syracuse

As a component of Vera House’s mission of preventing, responding to, and working toward ending domestic and sexual violence and other forms of abuse, its White Ribbon Campaign focuses on men’s role in promoting healthy relationships with women, not just romantically but in society and in workplaces.

Vera House considers the campaign: “an invitation and challenge from survivors to men and boys to become leaders in preventing violence and healing their communities.”

NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan has been named honorary co-chair of the 2022 campaign, alongside Frankie Jupiter of CNYCentral’s Channel 3.

“We are so grateful to have Andrew Donovan and Frankie Jupiter serving as Honorary Co-Chairs of this year’s White Ribbon Campaign,” says Vera House Co-Executive Directors Randi Bregman and Angela Douglas. “They are well-known and respected leaders in our community, and their voices will make a difference.”

“After many years of covering the important work at Vera House as a reporter, I’m honored to join the mission as an Honorary Co-chair for this year’s White Ribbon Campaign,” says Donovan. “To me, this role has already become more than talking about what we should do. It’s about making sure I’m reaching the standard in my own life and encouraging my fellow men to understand how to be better allies and support systems for their women partners at home, at work, and in society.”

The White Ribbon Campaign Kickoff Breakfast is Friday, February 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test is required

Participants can register online between now and February 18.

For the first time in two years, the White Ribbon Campaign Walk will take place on Friday, March 25 at noon in Clinton Square.

In addition to attending the events or donating, Vera House invites people to show their support on social media or by running campaigns in workplaces, schools or other places.