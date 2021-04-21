NewsChannel 9’s Chief Video Editor receives high honor from Syracuse Press Club

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A well-deserved honor has been given to a NewsChannel 9 staff member. Chief Video Editor Shawn Wayson has been selected as one of 2021’s Syracuse Press Club Wall of Distinction honorees.

Shawn has spent nearly 40 years in Syracuse television, most of that time at NewsChannel 9. She’s been an integral part of every major news, sports, and weather event in Central New York.

The nomination synopsis states:

Those of us who have had the pleasure of working with Shawn know she is a pillar of visual journalism ethics and integrity. She holds reporters, producers, and photographers to the highest standards every day. Shawn joined NewsChannel 9 in 1996 as the chief video editor. Over the last 25 years, she has served as a faithful mentor to dozens of young journalists working in WSYR’s newsroom. She teaches them how to be better visual storytellers, but she also demonstrates how to be a leader and a professional… ask any reporter, producer, or photographer who has worked alongside Shawn Wayson and they’ll tell you, she is at the heart of what makes NewsChannel 9 tick.

The Syracuse Press Club hopes to hold a ceremony in September.

Shawn joins several other NewsChannel 9 employees on the Wall of Distinction: photographer Eddie Jones, anchors Rod Wood, Carrie Lazarus and Dan Cummings, Bill Carey, Rom Lombard, Maureen Green, Mike Price, Andy Brigham, Karin Franklin-King and Nancy Duffy all have the honor of being part of the Syracuse Press Club Wall of Distinction.