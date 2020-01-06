NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano to join Rick Gary on Sunny102

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano will be joining Sunny102’s Rick Gary to provide morning news updates at 7, 7:30 and 8 a.m.

Casciano got her start in morning radio and is thrilled to be working again with Gary.

“Even though I anchor the late-night news on television, I still have a passion for morning radio, which is where I got my start in this business, thanks to Rick. Rick and I will be committed to delivering you up to date local news and events that touch our community, keeping you informed and hopefully giving you a reason to smile too on your way to work and school. I can’t wait to start! Thank you to Galaxy and NewsChannel 9 for this wonderful opportunity,” said Casciano.

“We are thrilled to have Christie Casciano as part of our Galaxy team,” said Galaxy CEO and President Ed Levine. “We believe in providing local content to our listeners and we know that Christie and Rick will make a great team.”

Sunny102 is available on 102.1FM in Syracuse and 106.1FM in Oswego. You can listen to Gary from 6 to 10 a.m. every weekday.



