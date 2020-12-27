NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano wins Syracuse.com’s CNY Readers’ Choice Award for best local media personality

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 anchor Christie Casciano was named the winner of Syracuse.com’s CNY Readers’ Choice Award for best local media personality in 2020.

From Central New York’s best tire shop, to the best bathroom remodeler, Syracuse.com’s CNY Readers’ Choice Awards have an award for everything. On Sunday, it was announced that Casciano brought home the award for best local media personality.

Second place for local media personality went to Ted Long of 93Q’s Ted & Amy in the Morning.

The runner-up for the local media personality award was NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus.

You can watch Casciano on the NewsChannel 9 anchor desk every weekday at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.