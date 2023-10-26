NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is elated to announce that our very own Dan Cummings, will be one of five luminaries inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame this year.

The induction ceremony is on Oct. 26 at the storied Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City.

Spotlight on Dan Cummings – A Lifetime of Excellence

Born and raised in southern Cayuga County, Dan holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo, a master’s degree from Cornell University, and honorary degrees from LeMoyne College and Onondaga Community College.

Dan spent 45 years in broadcast news, and 37 of them were spent at NewsChannel 9. Although he retired in 2021, he still is a memorable journalist within the Central New York community and beyond.

We are so proud of Dan and his induction into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame. It’s honor well-deserved. Dan joins the list of great broadcasters in the Hall including former NewsChannel 9 employees Rod Wood, Carrie Lazarus, Rick Gary and Nancy Duffy who have made an impact on people’s lives. Jim Campagna, News Director, WSYR-TV

While at NewsChannel 9, Dan anchored and reported for every major newscast and hosted the station’s weekly public affairs programs “Central Issues” and “Newsmakers.”

He is also a two-time Emmy award-winner for his work on “Veterans Voices.”

Back in 2013, Dan was honored with an Edward R Murrow award for Best News Documentary for “Saints Among Us.” Stories told of newly canonized Saints Marianne Cope and Kateri Tekakwitha.

Dan’s work on his coverage of Honor Flight Syracuse missions earned him two recognitions by the New York State Broadcasters Association for Best Documentary.

He also earned himself double recognition with the Syracuse Press Club’s Professional Standards Award and was named to the Press Club’s Wall of Distinction in 2018.

Before working on TV, Dan worked as an anchor and reporter on radio news for 62-WHEN in Syracuse, WTKO and WHCU in Ithaca, and WNYS in Rochester.

Congratulations to Dan on this very well-deserved honor as he is inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Dan had an amazing broadcast career and now joins this prestigious group of broadcasters who are recognized for their many contributions to their communities and to the broadcasting industry. Bill Evans, Vice President and GM WSYR-TV

Throughout his career at NewsChannel 9, Dan was actively involved within the Central New York community. He served on several boards and hosted fundraisers for non-profits including the Syracuse Rescue Mission, Samaritan Center, Elmcrest Children’s Center, InterFaith Works, Catholic Charities, Francis House, Bishop Grimes Junior-Senior High School, the City-County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission, the Everson Museum, and Hope for Bereaved.

In his retirement, he has joined the board of Honor Flight Syracuse. We always enjoy the emails we receive about Honor Flight events with Dan’s name signed on the bottom.

And finally, monthly, he hosts an interview program on WCNY Community FM called “CNY Heroes” which deals with veteran’s issues.