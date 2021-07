SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –NewsChannel 9 wants to give a big thank you to everyone who stopped by to give the gift of life as part of the Holiday Heroes Blood Drive over the Fourth of July Weekend.

Altogether, Central New Yorkers gave more than 130 units of blood. Among those who rolled up their sleeves were 17 first-time donors.

That means that you’ve potentially saved the lives of 408 people who were in need of your blood. A big thanks goes out to everyone who selflessly donated.