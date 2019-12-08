NewsChannel 9’s ‘Movie with a Mission’ raises nearly $40,000

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) NewsChannel 9’s 30th annual “Movie With a Mission” raised nearly $40,000 Sunday afternoon.

As the Christmas Classic “Scrooge” aired, viewers and supporters donated $39,533 to help fight hunger and homelessness in Central New York.

NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings and Christie Casciano hosted the telethon alongside the CEO for the Rescue mission, Dan Sieburg.

“We can be what maybe a family can’t for an individual. We know that sometimes, somebody’s struggling with addiction or behavioral issues, that a family can’t, can no longer keep you in their home. So, when you come to the mission, we’ll take care of your family, we’ll take care of your friends with dignity and respect without judgement,” Sieburg said.

Since 1990 when ‘Movie with a Mission” began, more than $700,000 has been raised.