NewsChannel 9’s over-the-air signal down

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you are having trouble with NewsChannel 9 if you view us over-the-air, that is because there is an issue with our transmitter. Our engineering team is working to address the issue.

NewsChannel 9 is still available to those people who watch on cable or a streaming service. You can also watch all local NewsChannel 9 programming online.

