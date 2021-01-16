NewsChannel 9’s over-the-air signal down

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you are having trouble with NewsChannel 9 if you view us over-the-air, that is because there is an issue with our transmitter. Our engineering team is working to address the issue.
NewsChannel 9 is still available to those people who watch on cable or a streaming service. You can also watch all local NewsChannel 9 programming online.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App