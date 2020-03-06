NewsChannel 9’s own Tim Fox inducted into SAMMY’s Hall of Fame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday was a big night of celebration for local artistry. The SAMMY’s are taking place on Friday night, but the celebration started on Thursday where some of the best and brightest in the local music scene were recognized at the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame induction, including a familiar face from NewsChannel 9.

Bridge Street’s own Tim Fox was among the honorees.

From news stories about music and local artists to his weekly entertainment reports, Tim has excelled at interviewing both local and national musicians.

“It’s so great to be able to talk to the community like that and to be able to work with a team like I do every day of the week. I’m blessed, I’m so thankful to all of you,” Fox said.

Other inductees included the Moss Back Mule Band, early hip-hop influence Seth Marcel, and sound engineer Judy Mareiniss.

The SAMMYs take place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre in Eastwood.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9