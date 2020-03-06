Live Now
Governor Cuomo makes an announcement

NewsChannel 9’s Remarkable Woman: Amanda Gilmore

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 and its parent company, Nexstar Media, wanted to recognize the great contributions women have made to our local communities. Leading up to International Women’s Day, NewsChannel 9 highlighted four local women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. 

NewsChannel 9 is proud to announce that Amanda Gilmore is our Remarkable Woman. She will head to New York City and attend a taping of “The Mel Robbins Show,” where one woman will be chosen as the Woman of the Year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected