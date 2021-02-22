NewsChannel 9’s Rod Wood honored by New York State Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Legislature honored NewsChannel 9’s Rod Wood on Monday.

Rod announced his retirement on Nov. 11, 2020, having spent 44 of his more than 50 years in local broadcasting at NewsChannel 9.

On Monday, State Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli and Sen. John Mannion introduced a bill honoring Rod for his “outstanding career at NewsChannel 9.”

Rod Wood earned a place in the hearts of Syracuse residents. Through 44 years in the news broadcasting business, he became a reliable source who they turned to nightly to learn about issues in their community and across the country. A life-long resident of Syracuse, Rod Wood understood the community in a very personal way. I wish him the best in his retirement and congratulate him on a wonderful and distinguished career in broadcasting. State Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli

In an era where trust and accuracy matters more than ever, Rod Wood set the highest possible standard for a broadcast journalist. For half a century, Rod Wood beamed into our living rooms, explained the world around us, and told us the stories we needed to hear — good or bad. A local kid who made good, he stayed close to home and served his country and community with distinction. On behalf of the State Senate and people of New York, I congratulate Rod on his iconic career and much-deserved retirement. Sen. John Mannion

Rod began his career in local radio after returning from serving in the Army in 1966. Ten years later he joined NewsChannel 9.

He anchored with Carrie Lazarus for more than 31 years. Both were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.