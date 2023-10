SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On this week’s episode of Newsmakers, Andrew Donovan sits down with Scott Gatzemeier, Micron’s corporate vice president of U.S. expansion.

The two of them discuss Micron building their facility in Clay, their chips and technology and the jobs that will be created in Central New York by the company.

You can watch the entire episode in the video player above.