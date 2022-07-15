SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is this week’s guest on Newsmakers.

Mayor Walsh says he plans to reapply for a grant from the federal government’s Department of Housing and Urban Development, money that would help pay to renovate public housing in the shadow of I-81.

When asked why the city’s first request was rejected, Walsh said: “They were concerned because 81 literally divides Pioneer Homes that we weren’t going to be able to do all of Pioneer Homes in one fell swoop. (It’s an) understandable concern, but I think they need to be more understanding of the fact that these projects are inextricably connected and we don’t want to do anything before 81 is done.”

Walsh also talks about his conversations with the State DOT about I-81, the status of crime in the City of Syracuse and offers an update on his family.