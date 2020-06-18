Next Free Fishing Weekend set for June 27 & 28

(WSYR-TV) — The next Free Fishing Weekend has been scheduled for June 27 and 28.

All anglers, new and experienced, are encouraged to cast a line and see what they can catch.

June 27 and 28 will be the second of six Free Fishing Weekends offered across the state this year.

The public is encouraged to “recreate locally” — find fishing opportunities close to home.

The DEC has tons of resources online to help you plan for your next fishing trip.