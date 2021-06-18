Next on the Tee, Corcoran’s George Chesna

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For one local athlete, golf is more than just a hobby, it has taken on a greater meaning for Corcoran senior George Chesna.

Chesna’s story on the links goes far beyond the first time he picked up a golf club with his grandfather.

“He took me out there and I hated it,” George said. “I hated it by any means. He took me out there and I did so poorly that I told myself that I cannot be this bad at a sport. So, I went back at it and started to just fall in love with it.”

That first time was just two years ago.

As the only black golfer in Section 3 this past season, Chesna hopes to share his passion for the game to the younger generation.

“Being a role model for any kid is a job in itself, but it is mandatory,” said Chesna. “Having somebody that is younger than you looking up to you I believe it is a bright light that they can cherish forever and also grow upon.”

In the fall, George Chesna will continue his playing career at Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina.

“It’s brought me my first job. It’s brought me friends that will last a lifetime. It’s helped me with everything deep down and personal and it made me a better person.”

George Chesna, a bright light with a bright future ahead of him.