Niagara University giving students ‘virus-blocking’ pillows

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Niagara University in Lewiston, New York is working with an alumni-owned company to provide students with “virus-blocking” pillows.

The filtered pillows are made by Spry Therapeutics and the university said they are currently being used by major healthcare facilities around the country to slow the spread of COVID-19.

To learn more about these “virus-blocking” pillows, click here.

