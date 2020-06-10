Niagara University giving students ‘virus-blocking’ pillows

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Niagara University in Lewiston, New York is working with an alumni-owned company to provide students with “virus-blocking” pillows.
The filtered pillows are made by Spry Therapeutics and the university said they are currently being used by major healthcare facilities around the country to slow the spread of COVID-19.
To learn more about these “virus-blocking” pillows, click here.
