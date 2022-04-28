SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Smooth sailing weather-wise in Central New York the next few days: More sunshine and a gradual warming trend.

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

It is a quiet night across Central New York as skies remain clear and the wind is much lighter than earlier in the day.

With the clear skies and lighter winds, we would expect our temperatures to drop into the low 30s around Syracuse with plenty of mid to upper 20s in outlying areas

FRIDAY/WEEKEND:

Central New York is in a blocked pattern in the upper atmosphere for Friday right into the weekend but luckily for us it happens as high pressure down at the ground builds south from Canada. This high controls our weather so expect more sunshine and dry weather and a gradual warming trend.

For starters, Friday should see temperatures a good 5 or 6 degrees warmer than Thursday. This means low 50s are a real possibility in lower elevations. We will again caution that a steady, and at times gusty, northwest wind Friday makes it feel a bit cooler. In addition, the gusty winds and low humidity means we are at a higher risk for brush fires across the region.

The sunshine and the warm up continues for Saturday and Sunday and it looks like our temperatures are in the mid-60s by the end of the weekend which is a bit above normal for the first day of May. Over the weekend the breeze should start to come down as well.