SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s been a soggy day, but after today, many Central New York’s may go almost a week without a drop of rain.

OVERNIGHT:

Skies continue to clear as cooler and drier air settles in from high pressure to our northwest overnight. Some patchy fog is likely to form in the usual fog-prone areas too.

Lows drop into the low to mid 40s for most of the region.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks pretty nice! High pressure will keep our weather dry and after we burn off the fog we end up with some sunshine. At times, however, this sunshine is filtered through high clouds, especially in the afternoon.

Highs should have no trouble making it into the 60s, even with some thicker clouds developing towards the evening.

FRIDAY:

We continue to track low pressure moving out of the Plains for the end of the week. This system will spread clouds, and for parts of Central New York some showers.

This low-pressure system will be fighting some pretty dry air courtesy of high pressure centered near James Bay in Canada. This means a sharp cut off between dry weather and some sun Friday and places ending up with steady rain. Our feeling now is most of Central New York (including Syracuse is dry) but some showers may make it as far north as parts of the Finger Lakes east toward Cortland and Norwich while steady rain is as close as Binghamton and Elmira.

