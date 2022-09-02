SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Summer temperatures returned Friday, but does it continue into the holiday weekend, and how much longer do we stay dry?? Find out the answers below.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

The weather looks pretty good to start the holiday weekend that marks the unofficial end to the summer season.

High pressure sliding east of us Saturday results in a southerly flow of more warmth and humidity to kick off the weekend. There are more clouds around compared to Friday but they are mainly the high altitude variety so it is more filtered sun than anything else.

An approaching backdoor cold front MAY spark an isolated shower/storm towards evening, but at this point most should stay dry. The weather should be nice for tailgating and the walk to the Dome for the Syracuse Orange home opener.

Highs Saturday warm well into the 80s and it’s muggier too with a southerly breeze.

The previously mentioned backdoor cold front slowly settles south through CNY late Saturday night into Sunday with at least a few scattered showers and a storm or two.

We continue to be a bit concerned that Sunday’s front does not drop far enough to the south of us come Sunday night into Monday, Labor Day, to allow us to clear out to end the holiday weekend. As a matter a fact, our data continues to suggest an area of low pressure developing along the stalled front just south of CNY. It looks like potentially damp end to the holiday weekend on Monday.

Highs Sunday and Labor Day cool back into the 70s.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team on your upcoming holiday weekend outlook.