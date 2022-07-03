SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The rest of this holiday weekend looks fantastic for anything you may have planned out and about during the day or night, like camping, bonfires, firework shows, golfing, boating, swimming, hiking, etc.…Details are below…

SUNDAY:

High pressure sliding in from the northwest keeps us high and dry and gorgeous for the middle day of the holiday weekend!

The sunshine and comfortable temperatures with low humidity stick around Sunday. Temperatures are likely to be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, but highs in the mid to upper 70s will still feel pretty great. Enjoy!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

It’s another fantastic night to be out and about Sunday night under a mainly clear sky along with comfortably cool air. Lows drop into the 50s again!

MONDAY 4TH OF JULY:

The last few days we were slightly concerned about a few showers dropping out of Canada during the day Monday, but that is no longer the case. Showers now thankfully should remain north into Canada.

If there are any showers Monday evening they should be north of Syracuse near and north of the Lake Ontario shoreline.

So, that said, enjoy any of your Independence Day plans you may have! Don’t forget to slather on the sunscreen since we’ll have plenty of sunshine. The 4th itself is a comfortably warm day too with highs around 80.

Happy 4th of July from the Storm Team!

By the way, the next best chance of showers and storms arrives Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Stay tuned for updates.