Nichol’s Supermarket enjoying last minute holiday grocery shoppers

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shoppers are cutting it down to the wire when it comes to buying those last minute groceries or gifts for the holidays.

With all employees on board, Nichol’s Supermarket in Liverpool was ready to handle all of the chaos while many shoppers were grabbing those final ingredients to put on the table.

“Every Christmas Eve, we’re all on deck,” said Gabrielle Giamartino, a 7-year Nichol’s employee.

“It makes me feel great as long as I can keep up with the hustle and bustle, which I can,” said Mike Hennigan, owner of Nichol’s Supermarket.

“It’s fun, I love when it gets busy. You know, I love the chaos,” said Giamartino.

Lots of hustle and bustle at Nichol’s Supermarket in Liverpool on Christmas Eve! Shoppers trying to buy their fresh groceries to put on the table tonight and tomorrow! 🥘🥩🍽🎄 #LocalSYR #SYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/gfDclbwvXc — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) December 24, 2019

But what’s the reason behind so many waiting up until the final hours to grocery shop? The freshest ingredients!

“I think the main thing that people are buying is fresh product. You can’t buy the produce too far ahead, you can’t buy your deli product too far ahead. You certainly can’t buy your fresh meats too far ahead. So, yesterday and today that seems to be the main focus, as it is with customers every year on the 23rd and 24th,” explained Hennigan.

Mike Hennigan, owner of Nichol's Supermarket in Liverpool, enjoying the hustle and bustle that comes along with last minute holiday grocery shopping!🛒

Coming up @NewsChannel9, I'll explain how the store prepared and if they had a busy outcome. 🍽️#LocalSYR #SYR pic.twitter.com/WKdnbnByhg — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) December 24, 2019

Not only did shoppers make their way to Nichol’s Supermarket on Christmas Eve to buy their fresh produce and those last minute grocery items, they came for the fresh meats. The meat room fulfilled hundreds of orders on Christmas Eve alone.

“We love Nichol’s and their fresh meats,” said Mary and Rick Burzynski, local shoppers.

“They’ve got actual meat cutters…A lot of places don’t have actual meat cutters anymore,” said Mike Barbato, shopper.

“Christmas is fun because so many families have a very traditional menu. And I think it’s a challenge, could be a challenge, or might be a challenge for any grocer to fill everyone’s desires but we have a lot of fun doing it and thank God we can,” said Hennigan.

“I love it. I enjoy the Christmas time. Everyone’s hustle and bustle, and everyone’s in a great mood so we get all our regular customers who are like family so, it’s really a fun time here,” said Giamartino.

Those families keep coming back year after year.

“It makes me feel very proud and it makes me feel very proud of the people I work with, and it makes me feel proud of the people that receipted us so that we’re still here today,” said Hennigan.

Nichol’s Supermarket will be closed on Christmas Day, the only day of the year where they shut down for the holiday.

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9