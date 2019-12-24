Nichol’s Supermarket enjoying last minute holiday grocery shoppers

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shoppers are cutting it down to the wire when it comes to buying those last minute groceries or gifts for the holidays.
With all employees on board, Nichol’s Supermarket in Liverpool was ready to handle all of the chaos while many shoppers were grabbing those final ingredients to put on the table.
“Every Christmas Eve, we’re all on deck,” said Gabrielle Giamartino, a 7-year Nichol’s employee.
“It makes me feel great as long as I can keep up with the hustle and bustle, which I can,” said Mike Hennigan, owner of Nichol’s Supermarket.
“It’s fun, I love when it gets busy. You know, I love the chaos,” said Giamartino.
But what’s the reason behind so many waiting up until the final hours to grocery shop? The freshest ingredients!
“I think the main thing that people are buying is fresh product. You can’t buy the produce too far ahead, you can’t buy your deli product too far ahead. You certainly can’t buy your fresh meats too far ahead. So, yesterday and today that seems to be the main focus, as it is with customers every year on the 23rd and 24th,” explained Hennigan.
Not only did shoppers make their way to Nichol’s Supermarket on Christmas Eve to buy their fresh produce and those last minute grocery items, they came for the fresh meats. The meat room fulfilled hundreds of orders on Christmas Eve alone.
“We love Nichol’s and their fresh meats,” said Mary and Rick Burzynski, local shoppers.
“They’ve got actual meat cutters…A lot of places don’t have actual meat cutters anymore,” said Mike Barbato, shopper.
“Christmas is fun because so many families have a very traditional menu. And I think it’s a challenge, could be a challenge, or might be a challenge for any grocer to fill everyone’s desires but we have a lot of fun doing it and thank God we can,” said Hennigan.
“I love it. I enjoy the Christmas time. Everyone’s hustle and bustle, and everyone’s in a great mood so we get all our regular customers who are like family so, it’s really a fun time here,” said Giamartino.
Those families keep coming back year after year.
“It makes me feel very proud and it makes me feel very proud of the people I work with, and it makes me feel proud of the people that receipted us so that we’re still here today,” said Hennigan.
Nichol’s Supermarket will be closed on Christmas Day, the only day of the year where they shut down for the holiday.
For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Multiple fire crews battle Fayetteville house fire
- My Favorite Story: Steve Infanti looks back to a CBA football player who’s grateful for his second chance at life
- Memorials held for firefighters killed in 2012 West Webster ambush
- Margaritas Mexican Cantina to start serving alcohol: Your Stories
- Syracuse Fire Department surprises former lieutenant, gets him in the Christmas spirit
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App