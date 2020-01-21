Nickleback making a stop in CNY

1  of  2
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nickelback will be bringing their All the Right Reasons Tour to the St. Joseph Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.

Along with Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown, Nickelback will take the stage on July 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale January 23 at 10 a.m. and range from $25 to $139.

