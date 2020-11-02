Nicole Sommavilla joins Dan Cummings on The Morning News starting Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nicole Sommavilla will join Dan Cummings as co-anchor of “The Morning News” starting Monday morning.

As usual, they’ll be joined by meteorologist Kate Thornton and reporter Julia LeBlanc.

Sommavilla joined NewsChannel 9 in October of 2018 as a reporter and anchor of the weekend evening broadcasts.

The Westchester County native graduated from Ithaca College in 2016.

Some exciting news to pass along…



My work in Syracuse and all of Central New York is not finished and there are not enough Twitter characters to tell you how I feel☺️🎥 pic.twitter.com/t2vygWLgvK — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) October 17, 2020

The Morning News airs weekdays at 4:30 a.m. on NewsChannel 9.