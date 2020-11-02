Nicole Sommavilla joins Dan Cummings on The Morning News starting Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nicole Sommavilla will join Dan Cummings as co-anchor of “The Morning News” starting Monday morning.

As usual, they’ll be joined by meteorologist Kate Thornton and reporter Julia LeBlanc.

Sommavilla joined NewsChannel 9 in October of 2018 as a reporter and anchor of the weekend evening broadcasts.

The Westchester County native graduated from Ithaca College in 2016.

The Morning News airs weekdays at 4:30 a.m. on NewsChannel 9.

