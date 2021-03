SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday night was the second night of a pilot program through New York State to administer COVID vaccines during the overnight hours at the fairgrounds.

Every appointment for the weekend’s overnight effort was filled with shots being put into arms between Saturday night and 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The goal now is to administer vaccines 24/7 at the fairgrounds. It’s Pfizer shots during the day and Johnson and Johnson at night.