Some Central New York school mascots & logos may be in violation of a new state education policy.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year.

Thursday, the State Education Department sent a memo to all school districts with the new guidelines.

The Department informed school districts of a recent State Supreme Court ruling “that public school districts are prohibited from utilizing Native American mascots.”

Nine districts across Onondaga, Oneida, Madison, Oswego and Cayuga Counties use either a Native American-inspired team name, logo or both.

Those districts’ teams are:

Canastota Red Raiders

Fulton Red Raiders

Morrisville-Eaton Warriors

Oneida Indians

Oriskany Redskins

Sauquoit Valley Indians

Waterville Indians,

Weedsport Warriors

Whitesboro Warriors

The guidance goes on to read: “Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is ‘respectful’ to Native Americans are no longer tenable.”

The memo threatens “the removal of school officers and the withholding of State Aid” for districts not in compliance at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the school superintendents for their response to the new state requirements, but hasn’t heard back.

Five school districts use names that could be connected with Native American culture, but have made changes to their inspiration and graphical representation and might exempt them from the state rule.

A spokesperson for the Liverpool Central School District tells NewsChannel 9 the district changed its mascot to a Roman-era “Warrior,” which is still used as the team name.

Westhill and Hannibal schools seem to have similar strategies.

The Clinton Central School District uses the team name “Warrior,” with no apparent reference to a culture. The Southern Cayuga School District uses the team name “Chief” with no graphical depiction connecting its use to Native American-inspiration.

