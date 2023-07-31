(WSYR-TV) — Not very often do you see a nine-year-old girl take playing on the monkey bars to the next step. Central New Yorker Gabby Licata is three years in the making of being a notable ninja winning various awards for her accomplishments.

Gabby has placed first, second, and third in WNL World’s Strongest Ninja and WNL New England Regional Championships. Her father RJ joined us to talk about his experience with banding behind his daughter throughout the process.

Training typically runs from September to the end of June. Gabby would train about two to three nights a week for a few hours. To get that extra practice in, the mini ninja warrior goes to open gym along with ‘monkeying’ around in her basement where she has the proper equipment.

Gabby competed in Greensboro, where some of her competitors were from Russia, Australia, and France.

