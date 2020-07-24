No baseball but NBT Bank Stadium busy; lots of renovations including new Ephesus lights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is no minor league baseball at NBT Bank Stadium this season, but the ballpark has been very busy with renovation work.

It is all part of a two-phase $25-million project funded by New York State and Onondaga County. They agreed to the work in a deal with the Mets to keep the Triple-A team in Syracuse for the next several years.

“This is something that keeps us going and it’s exciting, it’s exhilarating, and it’s definitely something the stadium really needed,” says Jason Smorol, General Manager of the Syracuse Mets.

Smorol talking about the renovations in general, but also specifically about the brand new LED lights from Ephesus, headquartered in Downtown Syracuse.

The company has made a name for itself lighting several of the most recent NFL Super Bowls in stadiums across the United States. The company also lights NHL arenas, a NASCAR track, major college sports venues, and some Major League Baseball parks, to name a few.

Smorol says simply the ability to turn the lights on and off instantaneously with no warm-up or cool down, is a huge benefit.

The Ephesus lights, which can be controlled by a simple app on a phone, also come with a multitude of colors and effects.

“I see a lot of orange and blue in our future, so there’s color, there’s pizzazz, there’s entertainment value, there is savings, there’s operation value. These lights from Ephesus are amazing,” Smorol tells NewsChannel 9.

Besides the lights there are already brand new seats installed, the stadium is freshly painted, and the leftfield wall has been moved in closer to the home plate.

Right now work is happening to upgrade the Hank Sauer room and to install a party deck that will wrap the entire outfield fence on the outside. Fans will be able to walk or stand and watch the game, concessions may be included there as well.

The playing surface itself will be torn up, the ground leveled and new natural grass put down by the Fall.

Smorol says, “The stadium has been great for so many years and it just needed a little bit of a facelift that it’s getting now. That commitment to customer service, that commitment to the fan experience is really what drove a lot of these renovations that are important to the Mets.”

He adds on the new LED lights that they are looking at significant savings, something the County has been looking for at the baseball stadium it owns on the north side of Syracuse.

