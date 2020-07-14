No camp, no problem. Madison County program helps kids think outside the bucket

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 has cancelled so much — fairs, camps, even school-based summer programs. So Madison County’s 4-H Youth Development team got creative, bringing camp to the kids.

“We built birdhouses, we built rockets, we built anything really kids reflected they wanted to learn about,” said Craig Brown, 4-H Resource Educator.

The program is available for any youth in Madison County ages 5-13. It was made possible thanks to various donations such as 300 buckets from Runnings of Rome, material supply donations and prizes from the Tractor Supply Company of Oneida, and a $3,000 grant from the CNY Community Foundation and the Madison County Rural Poverty Fund.

That’s a lot of buckets! Each one is filled with a multitude of things… they’re just not put together. That’s where Madison County kids come in! It’s a new program bringing camp to the kids.

“The idea is to keep kids excited and active,” said Brown.

It’s a three-week program. The kids and the buckets change each week but the hands-on learning style stays the same. The children join a Zoom call each morning to talk about what they did the day before and learn about their next project.

“The first bucket was the fair bucket so we really wanted to bring that experience to the kids a little bit. They received carnival cotton candy, we had a pie contest, they also made their own horseshoe pits,” said Courtney Livecchi, 4-H Animal Science Educator.

Week One: Fair Bucket

“We want kids to use their hands so they’re not only gonna be hammering, we’re asking the families to help them using a drill to learn how to actually use this equipment while their families are with them at home,” said Brown.

It helps them gain skills and friendships they’ll take with them for the years ahead. Growing together while “thinking outside the bucket.”

Brown says 150 kids joined the program this year. It has been so successful that their plan is to replicate this program again next year, both virtually and in person.

