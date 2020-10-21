No charges in trolley accident that killed SU student

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The driver of the trolley that collided with a Syracuse University student on Oct. 13 will not face charges.
According to police, the trolley’s speed was not a factor and the driver had the green light on Comstock Avenue.
The student, 18-year-old Trevor Pierce, was coming downhill on Waverly Avenue on a skateboard. Pierce jumped off his skateboard to avoid hitting the side of the trolley but instead slid underneath the trolley and in the path of its rear tires.
