No charges to be filed in accident on Thruway that killed 2 Baldwinsville children

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a thorough investigation, the Seneca County DA’s Office and New York State Police have determined that no criminal charges will be filed in the accident on the Thruway that killed two Baldwinsville children.

The accident took place on Sept. 3 around 10:30 a.m. on the Thruway in Seneca County. Police said that a pickup truck had failed to slow down for traffic and had rear-ended a minivan. That minivan then hit another vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

Maryella Annal, 11, and Elizabeth Annal, 9, were killed when their family’s minivan was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The Baldwinsville School District said that both girls were students at the Palmer Elementary School.

Their mother, Maureen Annal, 50, and their father, Thomas Annal, 54, both survived the accident.

The driver of the pickup truck, Abraham Hara, 73, of Geneva, was issued a ticket for a vehicle and traffic law infraction.