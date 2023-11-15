CLYDE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Clyde-Savannah Central School District board meeting on Wednesday night, Nov. 15, was one that was marked on a lot of calendars. Four students on the Clyde-Savannah High School football team were arrested and are accused of sexual abuse, among other charges, after hazing occurred in a school locker room last month.

The four students have not attended school since.

The community was fired up at the first school board meeting since the incident happened.

“I hope they don’t come back to this school because it probably wouldn’t be a good thing for other students to think they only got a slap on the wrist,” said Diane Meehan, who has a grandchild in the school district. “My thoughts are they should go to a juvenile hall.”

“I want justice for the victim and accountability for the perpetrators, whatever that is,” said Debbie Marchitell, who has a grandchild that attends the junior high school. “It’s sad. That poor child is going to live with this the rest of his life. I hope he can get through this. I hope he does not see this as something that defines him. He is not what happened to him.

The board of education said at the meeting they would not comment on the hazing or allow questions due to the ongoing investigation.