We leave March Thursday on a warm note, but it looks a bit stormy too which brings about a cooler change to round out the week and start a new month.

Many Central New Yorkers begin to think more about spring time temperatures, flowers and more consistent mild days in April. As of now it appears the 60s and 70s that we have felt from time to time the last several weeks continue to be inconsistent through at least the first part of April.

Not only will the spring warmth be sporadic through the first part of April, but opportunities for snow appear to be still in the mix too! Why the fleeting warmth and more chances of snow the next 2 weeks at least? The fluctuating jet stream which isn’t that unusual in April, especially during the first part of the month.

The jet stream is expected to flatten out over us for the first weekend of April before it becomes more amplified next week and beyond providing more chances of cold and potentially some snow. Remember Syracuse averages a few inches of snow each April so it’s not that unusual to see snow this time of year.