SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked from August 13 through August 20.

Two restaurants received an unsatisfactory inspection:

  • Pizza Hut – 7801 Brewerton Road, Cicero
  • Tropical Smoothie Cafe – 7987 Brewerton Road, Cicero

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut had nine violations, none of which were critical

  • Used food choppers and pizza cutters noted stored on top of preparation cooler; not a sanitary surface
  • Door gasket on low single door freezer not sealing well due to wear
  • Some mildew noted on ice machine ice slide
  • Both roller oven conveyors found not clean with accumulated carbon and greasy soil
  • Floor drains in dish area and under hand wash sink found not clean and an attractant for small flies
  • Dumpster left open, trash outside of dumpster, unused equipment present
  • Small flies present in dish area drains and floor area under dish machine
  • Floor under dish machine and along some baseboard areas not clean

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe had one violation which was not critical

  • Establishment is open and operating without hot water

The following restaurants passed inspection the week of August 13.

The entire list is below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department

OPERATING ACCEPTABLY
FACILITYADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Church of Christ Soup Kitchen1327 WEST Colvin STREETSYRACUSE8/17/2023
Moro’s Kitchen28 Jordan STREETSKANEATELES8/15/2023
St. James’ Episcopal Church96 EAST Genesee STREETSKANEATELES8/15/2023
Thai Flavor2863 1/2 Erie Boulevard EastSYRACUSE8/15/2023
3-1-Fried224 NORTH Main STREETCICERO8/17/2023
4 Guys Pizza & Gyro1349 Cold Springs ROADSALINA8/17/2023
Aurora’s Cafe and Gifts231 Northern Lights PlazaSALINA8/18/2023
Camillus 1st United Methodist Church12 Genesee STREETCAMILLUS8/15/2023
Chimac Chicken House121 Marshall STREETSYRACUSE8/15/2023
Coyne’s Tavern1709 Burnet AVENUESYRACUSE8/16/2023
Eurest Dining Services281 Sanders Creek PARKWAYDEWITT8/15/2023
Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant10301 Destiny USA DRIVESYRACUSE8/18/2023
Glassy’s Kissed with Smoke BBQ8154 Brewerton ROADCICERO8/18/2023
Green Lakes Lanes7930 EAST Genesee STREETMANLIUS8/14/2023
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant324 WEST Water STREETSYRACUSE8/16/2023
Hi Tea113 Marshall STREETSYRACUSE8/15/2023
Hot Pot Lulu713 SOUTH Crouse Avenue, Suite 2SYRACUSE8/14/2023
Insomnia Cookies137 Marshall STREETSYRACUSE8/16/2023
JiangHu Cafe725 EAST Fayette STREETSYRACUSE8/14/2023
Kandied Kernel5962 State Route 31CICERO8/17/2023
Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina224 NORTH Main STREETCICERO8/17/2023
LM Social238 WEST Jefferson STREETSYRACUSE8/17/2023
Lost Horizon5863 Thompson ROADSYRACUSE8/18/2023
McDonald’s of Nedrow6105 SOUTH Salina STREETONONDAGA8/17/2023
Melt Mobile Unit4165 Sandbar LANECLAY8/17/2023
Mid-Lakes Navigation11 Jordan STREETSKANEATELES8/15/2023
Mist Tea Cafe727 SOUTH Crouse AVENUESYRACUSE8/17/2023
Mr. Noodle and Ms. Dumpling2841 Erie Boulevard EastSYRACUSE8/15/2023
Nestico’s Too4105 1/2 WEST Genesee STREETCAMILLUS8/17/2023
Our Vegan Corner446 EAST Brighton AVENUESYRACUSE8/17/2023
Paladino’s Cicero Pizza8154 Brewerton ROADCICERO8/18/2023
Paladino’s Pizza of North Syracuse221 Northern Lights PlazaSALINA8/16/2023
Paradise Found134 Headson DRIVESYRACUSE8/18/2023
Rayshawn’s Famous Dogs Commissary2859 SOUTH Salina STREETSYRACUSE8/18/2023
Real China410 EAST Genesse STREETMANLIUS8/15/2023
Sapori By Antonio5962 State Route 31CICERO8/18/2023
Scratch Farmhouse Catering4619 Jordan ROADSKANEATELES8/15/2023
Shanghai Garden112 Kasson ROADCAMILLUS8/18/2023
Skaneateles United Methodist Church26 Jordan STREETSKANEATELES8/15/2023
SMG @ Civic Center Theatres421 Montgomery STREETSYRACUSE8/18/2023
SMG @ Oncenter Convention Center800 SOUTH State STREETSYRACUSE8/18/2023
Sweet Yummy10303 Destiny USA DRIVESYRACUSE8/18/2023
Syracuse University Hotel & Conf Ctr801 University AVENUESYRACUSE8/17/2023
Taco Bell #373166463 Thompson ROADDEWITT8/15/2023
Trunk & Tusk Canteen1 Conservation PLACESYRACUSE8/17/2023
Twin Trees Cicero6259 Route 31CICERO8/14/2023
Varsity Coffee Shop802 SOUTH Crouse AVENUESYRACUSE8/17/2023
Vesper Hills Golf Club4291 Octagon ROADOTISCO8/18/2023
VFW Post 7290 Edward Weaver’s105 Maxwell AVENUECICERO8/15/2023
Vin’s @ SRC7502 Round Pond ROADCICERO8/15/2023