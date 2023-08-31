SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked from August 13 through August 20.

Two restaurants received an unsatisfactory inspection:

Pizza Hut – 7801 Brewerton Road, Cicero

Tropical Smoothie Cafe – 7987 Brewerton Road, Cicero

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut had nine violations, none of which were critical

Used food choppers and pizza cutters noted stored on top of preparation cooler; not a sanitary surface

Door gasket on low single door freezer not sealing well due to wear

Some mildew noted on ice machine ice slide

Both roller oven conveyors found not clean with accumulated carbon and greasy soil

Floor drains in dish area and under hand wash sink found not clean and an attractant for small flies

Dumpster left open, trash outside of dumpster, unused equipment present

Small flies present in dish area drains and floor area under dish machine

Floor under dish machine and along some baseboard areas not clean

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe had one violation which was not critical

Establishment is open and operating without hot water

The following restaurants passed inspection the week of August 13.

The entire list is below.

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department