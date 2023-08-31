SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked from August 13 through August 20.
Two restaurants received an unsatisfactory inspection:
- Pizza Hut – 7801 Brewerton Road, Cicero
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe – 7987 Brewerton Road, Cicero
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut had nine violations, none of which were critical
- Used food choppers and pizza cutters noted stored on top of preparation cooler; not a sanitary surface
- Door gasket on low single door freezer not sealing well due to wear
- Some mildew noted on ice machine ice slide
- Both roller oven conveyors found not clean with accumulated carbon and greasy soil
- Floor drains in dish area and under hand wash sink found not clean and an attractant for small flies
- Dumpster left open, trash outside of dumpster, unused equipment present
- Small flies present in dish area drains and floor area under dish machine
- Floor under dish machine and along some baseboard areas not clean
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe had one violation which was not critical
- Establishment is open and operating without hot water
The following restaurants passed inspection the week of August 13.
The entire list is below.
Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department
|OPERATING ACCEPTABLY
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|DATE
|Church of Christ Soup Kitchen
|1327 WEST Colvin STREET
|SYRACUSE
|8/17/2023
|Moro’s Kitchen
|28 Jordan STREET
|SKANEATELES
|8/15/2023
|St. James’ Episcopal Church
|96 EAST Genesee STREET
|SKANEATELES
|8/15/2023
|Thai Flavor
|2863 1/2 Erie Boulevard East
|SYRACUSE
|8/15/2023
|3-1-Fried
|224 NORTH Main STREET
|CICERO
|8/17/2023
|4 Guys Pizza & Gyro
|1349 Cold Springs ROAD
|SALINA
|8/17/2023
|Aurora’s Cafe and Gifts
|231 Northern Lights Plaza
|SALINA
|8/18/2023
|Camillus 1st United Methodist Church
|12 Genesee STREET
|CAMILLUS
|8/15/2023
|Chimac Chicken House
|121 Marshall STREET
|SYRACUSE
|8/15/2023
|Coyne’s Tavern
|1709 Burnet AVENUE
|SYRACUSE
|8/16/2023
|Eurest Dining Services
|281 Sanders Creek PARKWAY
|DEWITT
|8/15/2023
|Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant
|10301 Destiny USA DRIVE
|SYRACUSE
|8/18/2023
|Glassy’s Kissed with Smoke BBQ
|8154 Brewerton ROAD
|CICERO
|8/18/2023
|Green Lakes Lanes
|7930 EAST Genesee STREET
|MANLIUS
|8/14/2023
|Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|324 WEST Water STREET
|SYRACUSE
|8/16/2023
|Hi Tea
|113 Marshall STREET
|SYRACUSE
|8/15/2023
|Hot Pot Lulu
|713 SOUTH Crouse Avenue, Suite 2
|SYRACUSE
|8/14/2023
|Insomnia Cookies
|137 Marshall STREET
|SYRACUSE
|8/16/2023
|JiangHu Cafe
|725 EAST Fayette STREET
|SYRACUSE
|8/14/2023
|Kandied Kernel
|5962 State Route 31
|CICERO
|8/17/2023
|Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina
|224 NORTH Main STREET
|CICERO
|8/17/2023
|LM Social
|238 WEST Jefferson STREET
|SYRACUSE
|8/17/2023
|Lost Horizon
|5863 Thompson ROAD
|SYRACUSE
|8/18/2023
|McDonald’s of Nedrow
|6105 SOUTH Salina STREET
|ONONDAGA
|8/17/2023
|Melt Mobile Unit
|4165 Sandbar LANE
|CLAY
|8/17/2023
|Mid-Lakes Navigation
|11 Jordan STREET
|SKANEATELES
|8/15/2023
|Mist Tea Cafe
|727 SOUTH Crouse AVENUE
|SYRACUSE
|8/17/2023
|Mr. Noodle and Ms. Dumpling
|2841 Erie Boulevard East
|SYRACUSE
|8/15/2023
|Nestico’s Too
|4105 1/2 WEST Genesee STREET
|CAMILLUS
|8/17/2023
|Our Vegan Corner
|446 EAST Brighton AVENUE
|SYRACUSE
|8/17/2023
|Paladino’s Cicero Pizza
|8154 Brewerton ROAD
|CICERO
|8/18/2023
|Paladino’s Pizza of North Syracuse
|221 Northern Lights Plaza
|SALINA
|8/16/2023
|Paradise Found
|134 Headson DRIVE
|SYRACUSE
|8/18/2023
|Rayshawn’s Famous Dogs Commissary
|2859 SOUTH Salina STREET
|SYRACUSE
|8/18/2023
|Real China
|410 EAST Genesse STREET
|MANLIUS
|8/15/2023
|Sapori By Antonio
|5962 State Route 31
|CICERO
|8/18/2023
|Scratch Farmhouse Catering
|4619 Jordan ROAD
|SKANEATELES
|8/15/2023
|Shanghai Garden
|112 Kasson ROAD
|CAMILLUS
|8/18/2023
|Skaneateles United Methodist Church
|26 Jordan STREET
|SKANEATELES
|8/15/2023
|SMG @ Civic Center Theatres
|421 Montgomery STREET
|SYRACUSE
|8/18/2023
|SMG @ Oncenter Convention Center
|800 SOUTH State STREET
|SYRACUSE
|8/18/2023
|Sweet Yummy
|10303 Destiny USA DRIVE
|SYRACUSE
|8/18/2023
|Syracuse University Hotel & Conf Ctr
|801 University AVENUE
|SYRACUSE
|8/17/2023
|Taco Bell #37316
|6463 Thompson ROAD
|DEWITT
|8/15/2023
|Trunk & Tusk Canteen
|1 Conservation PLACE
|SYRACUSE
|8/17/2023
|Twin Trees Cicero
|6259 Route 31
|CICERO
|8/14/2023
|Varsity Coffee Shop
|802 SOUTH Crouse AVENUE
|SYRACUSE
|8/17/2023
|Vesper Hills Golf Club
|4291 Octagon ROAD
|OTISCO
|8/18/2023
|VFW Post 7290 Edward Weaver’s
|105 Maxwell AVENUE
|CICERO
|8/15/2023
|Vin’s @ SRC
|7502 Round Pond ROAD
|CICERO
|8/15/2023