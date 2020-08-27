No Fair For 2020, What Troy Waffner Foresees For 2021

This week would be the start of the extended NY State Fair, but unfortunately we’ll have to wait till next year before Bridge Street is back in Chevy Court.

With an empty fairgrounds, Fair Director Troy Waffner says it feels a bit eerie without a Fair during Fair Week. Waffner says plans for next year are in the works to make 2021 the biggest and best fair New York State has ever seen. Since the Governor announced plans to expand this year’s now-cancelled Fair by five extra days, the Fair staff has already started planning in new and different ways.

“Eighteen days is a long time, so we’re going to change things on a regular basis so people always have a reason to come, “ Waffner says.

To learn more about the State Fair, visit nysfair.ny.gov.

