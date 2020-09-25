No fans inside the Dome spells bad news for businesses on Marshall Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday marks the first game in the newly renovated Carrier Dome for Syracuse University, but sadly the Loud House will be quieter than normal with no fans in attendance, due to COVID-19.

The lack of fans inside the Dome also means not a lot of business on Marshall Street.

Varsity Pizza’s Shift Manager Eric Ockert expects Saturday’s business to be “nonexistent.”

“I don’t anticipate that tomorrow is going to be very busy at all. Saturdays have been very slow and I don’t think, with no fans at the Dome, I don’t think we’re going to get anybody,” explained Ockert.

Usually, Varsity packs in hundreds of fans hours before kickoff and the lines are out the door.

“Normally, a home game, that’s like a week’s worth of business in one day for us usually and that’s not going to happen tomorrow. We add extra staff for game days. Normally, we prep extra pizzas and we’re not planning on doing any of that tomorrow,” Ockert said.

But for the Varsity Pizza crew, it’s not just the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic, but the harsh reality of not being able to carry on those gameday traditions.

Normally on a home game, if we win a home game, we flip the banner upside down and the entire marching band comes down from the Dome after the game. It’s probably about as much fun as you can have after a football game to be honest…they come right in here and the dance team is lined up the middle aisle and the tubers are all around. Anyway, it’s a lot of fun and that’s not going to happen tomorrow. Eric Ockert, Shift Supervisor, Varsity Pizza

If you’re looking for a bite to eat before the game, Varsity Pizza will be open Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

The best way to watch Saturday’s game at noon against Georgia Tech is to use a streaming service.

Many fans are already familiar with The Watch ESPN app, but the other prominent option that will carry the game is FOX Sports Go.

The YES Network will also be carrying the game, but since the New York Yankees play at the same time, the game will be replayed beginning at midnight and into the early hours on Sunday morning.