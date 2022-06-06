AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn High School dismissed early Monday afternoon after police investigated a tip but found no weapon on the campus.

According to the Auburn Police Chief, a vice principal received a concern from one student that another student, a ninth grader, had a gun.

The school was put under lockdown as officers investigated the tip.

“The Auburn Police Department arrived immediately and put the suspected student into custody while they began investigating,” Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Pirozzolo wrote to the district.

The chief tells NewsChannel 9: “… after looking into what was reported, it was determined that no gun or threat was made against a person or the school.”

In an explanation to the school community, the superintendent writes: “The police have declared the high school secure and have released students from their classrooms.”

Students were then dismissed at 12:30pm.

Message from Auburn School District