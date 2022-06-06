AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn High School dismissed early Monday afternoon after police investigated a tip but found no weapon on the campus.
According to the Auburn Police Chief, a vice principal received a concern from one student that another student, a ninth grader, had a gun.
The school was put under lockdown as officers investigated the tip.
“The Auburn Police Department arrived immediately and put the suspected student into custody while they began investigating,” Superintendent of Schools Jeffrey Pirozzolo wrote to the district.
The chief tells NewsChannel 9: “… after looking into what was reported, it was determined that no gun or threat was made against a person or the school.”
In an explanation to the school community, the superintendent writes: “The police have declared the high school secure and have released students from their classrooms.”
Students were then dismissed at 12:30pm.
Message from Auburn School District
Message from Superintendent Pirozzolo: No threat found at AHS
June 6, 2022
Dear Auburn Families,
Auburn High School went into lockdown this morning after a student reported to an administrator that there was a possibility that another student had a gun in the school.
The Auburn Police Department arrived immediately and put the suspected student into custody while they began investigating. The investigation is now complete, and no gun was found. The police have declared the high school secure and have released students from their classrooms.
Students at Auburn High School were released at 12:30 p.m. today due to the incident.
We take any and all potential threats very seriously and act accordingly. Anyone who hears of or suspects violent threats made against our schools is encouraged to notify a school administrator immediately so that an investigation can commence.
Jeffrey Pirozzolo
Superintendent of Schools
Auburn Enlarged City School District