High school spring sports season cancelled

LATHAM, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Friday that New York schools will be closed to in‐person learning for the remainder of the school year, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s 11 member Sections have cancelled all remaining spring sports.

NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica will begin the process of selecting members to serve on an ad hoc committee to address and analyze the potential impact of COVID-19 on the fall 2020 interscholastic athletic season. The ad hoc committee will include school and district superintendents, principals, athletic directors, Section Executive Directors and NYSPHSAA’s Executive Director as well as potential representation from the NYS Education Department, NYS School Boards Association and the NYS Department of Health.

“I would like to commend the work of the 11 NYSPHSAA Section Executive Directors who have worked tirelessly to benefit the students in their Sections. Many throughout our state were hopeful students would have the chance to participate in high school athletics this spring and return to some sense of normalcy,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has taken a toll on many aspects of our lives and high school athletics is one of them. At this time, we must focus our attention on the health and safety of all New Yorkers. Please stay safe and stay positive during this difficult time.”

On March 23rd NYSPHSAA announced the cancellation of the four remaining winter state championship events and was forced to cancel all spring state championships on April 27th as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.